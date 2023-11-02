Video: See AEW's Collaboration With Rapper Doja Cat

Over the past few years, AEW has relied on celebrities such as Mike Tyson, Snoop Dogg, Lou Ferrigno, Martin Kove, and Tony Hawk to cross-promote its product, with hopes of reaching a wider audience. This week, AEW did so again by sharing a video on social media in which rapper Doja Cat's popular song "Paint the Town Red" is accompanied by appearances from AEW's top women's wrestlers.

As seen below, Doja Cat herself appears in the video alongside the likes of AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose, Saraya, Britt Baker, TBS Champion Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, and Ruby Soho.

Whether you're a devil, bad b***h, or a rebel... Let's paint the town red like @DojaCat, tonight at 8/7c when #AEWDynamite is on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/DsT7rLtuhs — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) November 1, 2023

The video was widely praised by fans on social media, especially those who've been clamoring for AEW to shine a spotlight on the women's division. In recent months, AEW has been heavily criticized for not giving enough air time to women's wrestlers, as evidenced by the fact that both All Out and WrestleDream featured only one women's match on the main show – Statlander versus Soho and Statlander versus Julia Hart, respectively.

As mentioned in our latest "3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved" editorial, last night's "AEW Dynamite" seemingly put extra emphasis on the women's division and set off two new storylines in motion. Also, the show included a hard-fought AEW Women's World Championship match pitting champion Shida against Nightingale. Fans of women's wrestling are certainly hopeful that the recent developments lead to AEW's women's division gaining prominence, and the video with Doja Cat will hopefully put more eyes on the product..