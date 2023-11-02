AEW Dynamite 11/01/23: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

At this point, when Tony Khan announces that he has an announcement, the bar of expectations shouldn't just be lowered, it should be dropped completely. Or perhaps bashed over the head of the beholder. I knew I'd hate this because I knew it wouldn't be anything to get excited about. The only thing I was hoping for to maybe make things better was Khan in the ring with a live mic, but nope, no dice there. Instead, the big announcement was that tickets for next year's All In go on sale ... A MONTH FROM TODAY!

But it's okay, you don't actually have to wait that long. You can get the best tickets early.

"But how early, Tony? Can I get them RIGHT NOW?"

Nigel McGuinness tells us that we can indeed pre-register right now.

"Great! Surely, I'll be able to scratch Cousin Francis off the Christmas list and get him a ticket to All In, what? Maybe tomorrow?"

Nope! Pre-registration allows you to jump the line and get your ticket(s) on ... NOVEMBER 27TH!

So, to recap, the announcement (billed as "important," though Tony himself called it "huge" on X), was that you can pre-register now for tickets that go on sale in a month (or possibly four days earlier) for a show that's like 39 weeks away. Thrilling. At this point, the announcement announcements have jumped the shark and are only setting things up for failure and disappointment. I'm going to pre-register now, just to ride this wave for the next 270something days.