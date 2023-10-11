Photo: AEW Stars Saraya, Adam Copeland, And Bryan Danielson Celebrate Un-Retirement

It wasn't too long ago that Adam Copeland, Bryan Danielson, and Saraya all found themselves on the outside looking into the wrestling ring, being forced to retire due to injuries. Now, all three have pulled off successful comebacks, with Danielson returning to the ring in 2018, Copeland in 2020, and Saraya just last year, and they currently find themselves co-workers, all working in AEW.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday afternoon, Saraya revealed that she, Danielson, and Copeland shared a moment in the ring prior to last night's "AEW Dynamite," where Saraya described herself as feeling "very grateful" due to all three being told their careers had been over. Fortunately for all three, someone had a camera handy during that time, and Copeland posted a photo of all three standing side by side by side, along with a brief message.

"Moral of the story, fight for it," Copeland tweeted.

Lookit us! Moral of the story, fight for it. https://t.co/wuzkZ7hjqt pic.twitter.com/1ilTsMgXWF — Adam Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) October 11, 2023

Not long after their pre-show moment, all three would go on to play key roles on "Dynamite." Danielson would open the show taking on Swerve Strickland, defeating him with an assist from "Hangman" Adam Page in order to secure an AEW TNT Championship shot against Christian Cage this Saturday on "Collision." Saraya wasn't as lucky, ultimately losing her AEW Women's World Title in her second defense against Hikaru Shida, who became the first-ever three-time AEW Women's Champion in the process.

As for Copeland, "The Rated-R Superstar" wrestled his first match in AEW in the main event, defeating Luchasaurus. Copeland and Danielson would then cross paths in the post-match, after Danielson came out to save Copeland from an attack by Nick Wayne, Luchasaurus, and Cage in a brawl that also included Page, Strickland, the Gates of Agony, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta.