Seth Rollins Reflects On The Death Of Windham Rotunda, WWE's Bray Wyatt

The wrestling world is still reeling from the tragic death of Windham Rotunda — best known as former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt. And while many across the industry have shared their thoughts on Rotunda's memory and legacy since, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins sat down in front of what he would like to eat for his last meal and discussed the loss of his fallen comrade on "Mythical Kitchen."

"It really does feel like a family often, and Windham was someone that I loved and worked with closely for many years. We came up in the business together, and so I was very close with him and it was a huge shock that he had passed and left. Still didn't feel real sometimes," Rollins shared. "But most of the crew had gotten together on Friday for our 'SmackDown' show and they were kinda able to grieve together and breathe that collective sigh, talking about him, but I wasn't there. I was home with my family, and I didn't have a chance to see everybody until the following day ... and so I was a step behind and I felt like I hadn't grieved," he added, "and everybody else sort of started that process and I was behind."

Rollins said he considered paying tribute to Wyatt in his match against Finn Balor – with Balor left in the dark about Rollins' plans. "It sorta just came over me like this feeling of his spirit was just there and just grabbed me and I did way more than I even expected to." Rollins says it was cathartic to honor his late friend. "It was crazy, man."

The loss still feels unreal to Rollins, as he expected to go into the WWE Hall of Fame with Rotunda and have their children play together. "To know that you're not gonna get that experience doesn't feel real," Rollins admitted, noting how grateful he is to be a part of life every day.