AEW Dynamite Ratings Report 11/1/23

Viewership for the November 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite" trended upward as we draw closer to AEW Full Gear.

According to Wrestlenomics, this week's "Dynamite" garnered an average of 832,000 viewers on TBS, which is up 7% from last week's 774,000. Meanwhile, the show was viewed by 366,000 in the coveted 18 to 49 range, resulting in a 0.28 P18-49 rating, which was up 14% from the week prior. As noted, the October 25 episode drew the lowest viewership for a Wednesday "Dynamite" since the show premiered in 2019.

The November 1 episode was largely focused on MJF's quest to find three tag team partners to take on Bullet Club Gold. He ultimately chose The Acclaimed, although Bullet Club Gold emerged as the victors when Jay White pinned MJF. Other highlights included Orange Cassidy defending the AEW International title against Claudio Castagnoli, Hikaru Shida defending the AEW Women's World title against Willow Nightingale, and The Mogul Embassy defeating Hangman Page and The Young Bucks to regain the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

Elsewhere, Paul Wight made his return to storylines as he prepares to team with Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi in two weeks. Adam Copeland also appeared in the ring as he officially joined forces with Sting and Darby Allin in preparation for a trios match at Full Gear. Copeland's segment with Sting yielded the highest-viewed video of the night on AEW's official YouTube channel.