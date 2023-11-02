Former Impact Star Sami Callihan Teases Future Plans And Possibilities

Former Impact World Champion Sami Callihan became a free agent at the start of October, which has prompted plenty of speculation regarding his future. During a recent appearance on "Busted Open," Callihan was asked where he thinks he could fit in amongst the current landscape of promotions.

"I think it's anywhere. I'm not going to pick just one because it's anywhere," Callihan said. "I can be plugged in at AEW, I have relationships and written storylines with almost everyone in that company and have good relationships with almost everyone at that company. What AEW is doing is different than everyone else and that's a great place."

He added, "You look at WWE, I feel like a guy that can be plugged in backstage extremely easily and have a lot of well-being with what I can do. You look at MLW, I already at one point have been an agent there when they did the relaunch in 2017 or 2018, and I had a good relationship there. I can go back to New Japan. My options are pretty vast. It's just determining the best timing and what's going to be the best."

Callihan is coming off of a six-year run with Impact Wrestling where he was a one-time Impact World Champion and had several high-profile feuds with the likes of Brian Cage, Tessa Blanchard, Rich Swann, Kenny Omega, Moose, and others. It was reported that there's been talk of Callihan going to AEW as he was supposedly backstage at a recent "AEW Collision" taping in Memphis.

