WWE Superstar Big E Provides Health Update Relating To A Potential Return To Wrestling

Last month, Kofi Kingston provided a health update on Big E, stating that his fellow New Day member was in good mental and physical condition following the severe neck injury he suffered in March 2022. Despite the immense progress he's made, Big E isn't entirely sure when, or even if, he will return to the wrestling ring.

During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio" Big E spoke about the uncertainty surrounding his in-ring future. "I wish I had more information for you. Right now, there's just really no timeline," Big E said. "I've been to a few different doctors who have looked over my scans and whatnot ... I don't have any issues right now. I feel great. I feel 100%, but I broke my C1 in two places. It's called a Jefferson fracture and because of the nature of the fracture, it just takes longer to heal. Initially, they told me three months, so I thought three months and I'll be back to wrestling, but things ended up being more complex."

Now at the age of 37, Big E also noted that he is taking a more protective approach toward his health in general. "I started wrestling when I was 23, and at the time, honestly, ... 'If I die in the ring, doing what I love, so be it.' But I'm 37 now, and you see life differently, and you have other things to think about. I'm just trying to make the best decision for myself and for my health moving forward," Big E said.

While Big E remains out of action, he has dedicated time to some outside projects, including a short film, titled "Bridges," put together by himself, Andreas Hale, and Jonathan Davenport in coordination with Our Heroes Rock.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.