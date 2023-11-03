Ronda Rousey's First Scheduled Post-WWE Wrestling Match Has Been Announced

After making a surprise appearance at a show last week, former WWE star Ronda Rousey has been officially announced for another match.

Ronda Rousey surprised fans at a Lucha VaVOOm show on October 26, where she teamed with AEW star and friend Marina Shafir to defeat Taya Valkyrie and Brian Kendrick. Now, her first official match since leaving WWE was announced on X on Thursday. The former UFC and WWE star will be teaming up with Shafir once again to face ROH Women's Champion Athena and her protege Billie Starkz in the main event of Wrestling REVOLVER's "Unreal" event on November 16 in Los Angeles, California.

During his appearance on "Busted Open Radio," former Impact star Sami Callihan, who is the owner of Wrestling REVOLVER, stated that Rousey wanted to be part of the upcoming event because of its charitable aspect. All ticket sales from the Unreal event will be donated to the Lahaina Wildfire Relief, a charity to help those who have been affected by the recent wildfires in Hawaii. The charity is close to Rousey's heart as her husband is Hawaiian.

Rousey's WWE exit was officially set in stone last week when WWE moved her to their alumni section. Her second run with the company ended at SummerSlam where she lost to Shayna Baszler, a year and a half after returning at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Rousey won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match on her return to the company.

Other matches that were announced for the Unreal event include Mike Bailey versus Bryan Keith, and a first-time matchup between Rey Horus and Gringo Loco.