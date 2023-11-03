Bully Ray Says It Would Be 'Sheer Genius' If Former AEW Star Was Under The Demon Hood

AEW has been teasing the potential revelation of a main-event threat in recent weeks, with an unknown performer under MJF's devil mask looming in the background and making sporadic appearances on "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" in pre-recorded vignettes. The masked person first made their presence felt on September 27, attacking Jay White backstage, before popping up after some of MJF's segments or matches, ruling out the current AEW World Champion as the culprit.

Many online fans have theorized about the identity of the assailant, with names like Adam Cole and Britt Baker being suggested, and some even offering left-field suggestions such as NJPW's David Finlay or the suspended star Jack Perry. On the latest episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray suggested the one wrestler who could make the ongoing whodunnit-style storyline worth the wait.

"CM Punk is under the devil hood," he said jokingly. "It would be sheer genius. I would stand in the middle of Times Square, with a giant sign held above my head, that said, 'Tony Khan is a genius' or I'll kiss his a*s in Macy's window."

Despite being fired by the promotion earlier this year due to a physical backstage altercation with the aforementioned Perry, the 45-year-old two-time champion has yet to break his silence. While there have been talks of a switch to WWE, those reports have been refuted by numerous sources to date. Punk has made limited public appearances since his exit from AEW, and while it's unlikely he is the devil, it would certainly gain some traction throughout the wrestling industry and lead to some interesting television with the likes of MJF, Bullet Club Gold, and other top-level stars.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.