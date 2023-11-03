How Taskmaster Kevin Sullivan Would Book Sting's AEW Retirement

WWE Hall of Famer Sting is on the road to retirement, and fellow legend Kevin Sullivan has explained why it doesn't matter who the legend's final opponent is.

"It really doesn't matter because whoever goes, whether it's ... Darby or somebody else, it's gonna raise the other guy's popularity," Sullivan said on "Tuesdays With The Taskmaster." "And then when they go and embrace? There won't be a dry eye in the house."

Sting is currently teaming with Allin in a bitter rivalry with Luchasaurus, Nick Wayne, and AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage. Sting and Allin are set to team with Adam Copeland soon in a trios match against the dastardly threesome. Sting has said that his latest run was inspired by the Clint Eastwood movie "Unforgiven," highlighting Eastwood's ability in the '90s to adapt to his aging body and still get the job done in action movies.

Sullivan also added that "The Stinger" is a lot like boxing legend Muhammad Ali as he believes Sting's record is such that he can afford a loss or two, especially if he can put over some of AEW's young talent in the process.

"It didn't hurt him because people still remember him being Ali," Sullivan explained, recounting Ali's struggles with Parkinson's disease through the end of his boxing career, though Ali did manage to win his last fight. The obvious choice for Sting's opponent is Darby Allin, but Sullivan isn't so sure that Allin has to be the star that Sting makes in his retirement match.

Sting's last match will take place at AEW Revolution in 2024, though the date and location have not been announced.