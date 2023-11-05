Bully Ray Says This WWE NXT Star Makes 'Everything' Believable

Night two of "WWE NXT" Halloween Havoc saw multiple championships defended, which included a main event match between Carmelo Hayes and "NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov. In assessing this title bout on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray issued several compliments to "The Mad Dragon," who retained the "NXT" Championship.

"Ilja makes everything he does believable. I believe that this smaller-in-stature man is trying to hit you with everything he has, and I bet you he is bringing it with just about everything he has," Ray said. "He's got great chemistry with Carmelo. You mentioned the word that I love the most, the struggle. Everything should not look perfect. You should be struggling to get to moves, should be struggling to get to your feet. Should be struggling at all times to win and that struggle is shown on your face. Great match by the both of them, great chemistry, enjoyable."

Despite his praise for Dragunov and the bulk of his title match against Hayes, Ray was admittedly not a fan of the contest's conclusion, which saw a returning Trick Williams cause Hayes to lose focus, providing an easy opening for Dragunov to secure a three-count pinfall on him. "I see something that I'm so invested in, and then all of a sudden, grinding halt, because something happens that makes no sense," Ray said.

As Dragunov seemingly evaded a further struggle with Hayes, he was greeted by a new source of conflict — Baron Corbin. After laying out the "NXT" Champion in the backstage area, Corbin warned him to keep his head on a swivel.

