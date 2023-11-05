Former WWE Star Erick Rowan Reveals The Most Fun He Had In Wrestling

Erick Rowan has been granted some exciting opportunities throughout his 20-year career in the wrestling world, and he has revealed the ones he loved the most.

During a recent interview on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Rowan revealed some of the most enjoyable moments in his journey.

"The coolest one I had in the ring, besides pinning Roman Reigns? I did enjoy that match [at WWE Clash of Champions 2019], and only because at the end of it was a surprise. The surprise was Jon (Luke Harper) coming back and knowing I get to tag with him the next pay-per-view and have at least one last quick run before he left. So that to me, was a cool, special moment because you could see the real brotherhood there. That last few weeks we had together was probably the most fun I've ever had wrestling. Obviously, when I look at moments of just different career things, I think me and him winning the [tag] belts at WrestleMania 34 was probably one of the highest."

As Rowan alluded to, Luke Harper's return at WWE's 2019 Clash of Champions event paved the way for him to defeat Roman Reigns in their No Disqualification match, making Rowan one of the last competitors to pin Reigns before his historic, and ongoing, run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns' streak was later snapped by Jey Uso, who handed "The Tribal Chief" a pinfall loss at Money in the Bank 2023.

Following his victory over Reigns, Rowan reunited with Harper in tag team action for a few weeks before Harper departed from the company in December 2019.

