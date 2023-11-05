Tony Schiavone Talks About 'Special Moment' Shared With Ric Flair In AEW

Ric Flair's shocking arrival in AEW has divided the wrestling fanbase, but there's no denying the two-time WWE Hall of Famer has brought plenty of attention to the promotion. The 74-year-old made his debut on the October 25th episode of "AEW Dynamite," reuniting with long-time friend and rival Sting as part of the latter's upcoming retirement tour, which will see him step away from active competition at the Revolution pay-per-view event.

One man who has a storied history with both Flair and Sting dating back to their days in WCW is legendary broadcaster Tony Schiavone, who opened up on the arrival of "The Nature" Boy on a recent edition of the "What Happened When" podcast.

"It was a special moment for me, it really was," he said. "It got me thinking about my career and it got me thinking about my relationship with Sting and especially Flair, and it was a very special moment for me. My introduction of all that, in the ring that night, was pretty genuine ... it was pretty cool and I really enjoyed it."

Schiavone was a major part of both legends' careers back in the '80s and '90s, but has carved out a tremendous second half of his career as one of the voices of AEW. As for the newest member of the AEW family, Flair has signed a multi-year agreement with the company and will become a regular fixture on their weekly programming, with his first role set to be as part of Sting's farewell in the next few months.

"The Nature Boy" was initially slated to join AEW back in 2021, prior to a "Dark Side Of The Ring" episode on his previous indiscretions, but has now signed on the dotted line after an on-and-off tenure with WWE.

