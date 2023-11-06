AEW's Paul Wight Opens Up About Waterboy Character, Captain Insano

Shortly after Paul Wight made the move from WWE to AEW in early 2021, AEW moved to trademark the name Captain Insano – Wight's wrestling persona from the 1998 Adam Sandler comedy "The Waterboy." Things were quiet on the Captain Insano front until last year, when Wight made a cameo as the character on "AEW Dynamite." Despite Wight teasing that Captain Insano would be making a return, possibly at AEW All In over the summer, last year's "Dynamite" appearance was the last time anyone has seen the Insano persona.

Recently appearing on "Battleground Podcast," Wight shared that both fans and fellow pro wrestlers have tried talking him into bringing the character back, but it didn't happen until last year for various reasons. The former WWE star also dug into the details of Captain Insano's origin, revealing that he nearly didn't even attempt to land the role.

Though auditions were taking place in the same location as WCW tapings at the time, Wight decided not to audition when he heard "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan was going for the part. However, someone from the film's casting department saw Wight wrestle and asked him to come over and audition.

"I just went crazy," Wight said about the audition. "I honestly didn't even think I was going to get the part. I didn't even try to get it, which is so weird to think. And then when I showed up to do it, ... I read the script, did it in one take, and [they went], 'That's great! Thanks!' I went, 'I'm really good at this!'"