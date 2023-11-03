Kairi Sane Reportedly One Step Closer To A WWE In-Ring Return

Ahead of her trios match on October 9, Kairi Sane issued an address to STARDOM fans, stating that it could be her final time performing in front of them. Based on new reports, it seems that Sane has officially left STARDOM, and is now one step closer to returning to her former home of WWE. Thursday morning, WrestleVotes reported that the former Women's Tag Team Champion had resurfaced on WWE's internal talent roster, adding that her return to the company is "imminent." According to PWInsider, Sane's name reappeared on the roster Thursday afternoon.

While it's uncertain which brand Sane will be assigned to upon her WWE comeback, she may be headed back as soon as Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, slated to take place tomorrow. News of Sane's impending return to WWE initially emerged in August, with reports stating she had inked a new deal with WWE that would bring her back to the company in the coming months.

Sane first entered the WWE scope in 2017, the same year she won the inaugural Mae Young Classic. After a two-year run in "WWE NXT," Sane was called up to the main roster, where she formed a tag team with fellow Japanese performer Asuka. Together, Sane and Asuka, better known as The Kabuki Warriors, defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in October 2019. Sane later departed from WWE in 2021, spending her final year as an ambassador for the company before returning to the wrestling scene in Japan.