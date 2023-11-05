Mark Briscoe To Wrestle Jay White On Dynamite With Full Gear AEW World Title Shot On Line

After he made his "AEW Collision," debut, where he, Dustin Rhodes, and Keith Lee defeated Kip Sabian and the Workhorsemen, Mark Briscoe called out Jay White. Briscoe was backstage speaking to Lexy Nair when he spoke about how he had defeated White plenty of times in tag team action and wants to face him on the November 8 episode of "Dynamite."

The stipulation in the match — White has to put up his AEW World Title shot on the line. If Briscoe does end up winning, it will be him who will face AEW World Champion MJF on November 18 at Full Gear. The match was later confirmed by AEW CEO Tony Khan, which will be Briscoe and White's first one-on-one bout.

Prior to this past Saturday's match, Briscoe had been out of action since June due to a knee injury — his last match was a three-way bout against Drake and Tony Nese on the June 29 taped episode of "ROH on HonorClub." Briscoe originally was supposed to face then-champion Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Title at Death Before Dishonor on July 21, but because of the injury, he was pulled from the match. In the end, Castagnoli ended up successfully defending it against PAC. Two months later, on an episode of "Dynamite," Castagnoli lost the title to Eddie Kingston.

The November 8 match will be Briscoe's first "Dynamite" match since the June 21 episode, where he defeated Jeff Jarrett in a Concession Stand Brawl. Along with Briscoe vs. White, Samoa Joe will defend the ROH Television Title against Keith Lee.