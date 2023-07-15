Injury Update On AEW's Mark Briscoe, How Long He Could Be Out

In the days since his removal from the Death Before Dishonor main event due to injury, reports from Fightful Select indicate that ROH star Mark Briscoe will be absent from in-ring competition for the foreseeable future. Briscoe, who was set to challenge Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship on July 21, suffered an unfortunate knee injury that is considered to be very serious. While not everything about the injury itself is publicly known, it has been confirmed that Briscoe will require surgery to recover. Furthermore, this pushes the timetable for Briscoe's return to action back quite a bit, with reports noting that it's highly unlikely for him to recover before the end of the year.

Briscoe famously held the ROH Tag Team Championship alongside his brother Jay heading into 2023, winning the titles from FTR in their last of three matches against the AEW stars. Since Jay's tragic passing in mid-January, however, Mark has pursued singles gold within ROH during the first half of the year. While his scheduled bout against Castagnoli was set to be Mark's first ROH World Championship opportunity in nearly ten years, he also challenged Samoa Joe for the ROH Television Championship earlier this year in a losing effort.

As someone highly-synonymous with ROH as a company, Mark's upcoming absence will undoubtedly leave a hole in the company's roster, with that clearly being the case in the coming weeks. As Death Before Dishonor steadily approaches, a replacement opponent for Castagnoli has yet to be selected by ROH management.