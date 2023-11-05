MJF To Defend The AEW World Title Against Daniel Garcia On Dynamite

Before AEW World Champion MJF can take care of the thorn in his side — Bullet Club Gold leader Jay White on November 18 at Full Gear — he will defend the title against Daniel Garcia on the November 8 episode of "AEW Dynamite." However, it's also worth mentioning that on next Wednesday's episode, White will also be in action and is putting up his current title shot against Mark Briscoe. So there is a slight chance that MJF doesn't face White at Full Gear.

It was during Friday's episode of "AEW Rampage," when Garcia called out MJF for a title match after he won against Trent Beretta in the main event. It was later made official by AEW CEO Tony Khan on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Also, during Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision," a video package aired in which MJF asked his upcoming opponent if he was going to be the "sports entertainer" or the "pro wrestler" during the match. The match marks the first time that Garcia will get a shot at the AEW World Title, while MJF has been the champion since defeating Jon Moxley at last year's Full Gear pay-per-view.

Along with those two matches, Samoa Joe will defend his ROH Television Title against Keith Lee in the pair's first-ever singles bout. However, fans can look forward to more matches and segments being announced in the lead-up to this week's episode. The November 8 show will emanate from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.