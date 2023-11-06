John Cena On How He & Bray Wyatt Were 'Cut From The Same Cloth' As Storytellers

John Cena and Bray Wyatt were on-screen rivals in WWE, but the former admired his colleague behind the scenes. During a recent interview for WWE's YouTube channel, the Hollywood star revealed that he and Wyatt had similar mindsets regarding storytelling and entertainment, and that's why they clicked so well.

"I really enjoyed performing with Bray," Cena said. "We were cut from the same cloth in that regard. Both storytellers and both wanting to do bizarre things, and I think we, him and I, have always tried to do different things, and we've embraced each other's creativity."

Cena and Wyatt's rivalry began in 2014 and continued in 2020. During that time, they fought in a steel cage match, culminating in Wyatt using a child to distract Cena. Elsewhere, they had a cinematic Firefly Fun House match at WWE WrestleMania 36, which didn't involve wrestling in the traditional sense. According to Cena, Wyatt deserves credit for bringing these ideas to the table.

"Using the child at the door of the cage, the Firefly Funhouse match, those are ideas that come from a unique individual. I always loved Windham's creativity. He never strictly leaned on the physicality of anything. He was always about the art and the story,"

Cena returned to WWE earlier this year and has frequently appeared on television and in premium live events. The legendary Superstar recently lost to Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, giving the Bloodline member a huge rub in the process.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.