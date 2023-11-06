Ric Flair Names Top AEW Star With Whom He Can't Wait To Verbally Joust

Ric Flair debuted in AEW as a gift for Sting as he heads toward retirement, but he'll be around AEW for a while after agreeing to a multi-year contract a week later. It will also give Flair the opportunity to work with plenty of AEW talents, and he already has his eye set on a few.

During an appearance on "Gabby AF," Flair talked about some of the talents he wants to work with, including his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, and Christian Cage, whom Flair already had a moment with during his AEW debut. That said, Flair is particularly interested in doing something with AEW World Champion MJF after being impressed by his recent bout against Kenny Omega.

"I'm looking forward to spending time with him," Flair said. "But he's got a gift. I'm dying to get in the ring and have a joust with him. Then we'll find out how good he is...I may have to pull some cards out of my back pocket on that one."

In discussing a potential promo battle with MJF, Flair was adamant that such a situation with the AEW World Champion wouldn't just get people talking, but that he'd be more than capable of holding his own against a performer renowned for his mic work.

"I can still talk better than anybody," Flair said. "They'll find out if they turn me loose. I'm dying to go one-on-one with MJF, man. It would get a rating too. 'Let's talk, young man.'"

