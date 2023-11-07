Backstage Update On Tegan Nox Injury Status Ahead Of WWE Raw

Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" is set to include a women's division battle royal to determine Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley's next challenger, and the match could involve a returning Tegan Nox.

Fightful Select is reporting that Nox is set to make her return "imminently," possibly as soon as this week's "Raw." While there's no confirmation that Nox will be back on Monday, or in what capacity she'll be used if she is, the report specifically mentions the women's battle royal, a match format that lends itself well to returns. Whether Fightful's mention of the match is simply a logical leap or the subject of additional undisclosed behind-the-scenes information is unclear.

Nox was injured on October 17 during a match with Lyra Valkyria on "WWE NXT." Fightful describes the injury as "minor," but it's exact nature is also unclear. At the time, Nox and Valkyria were involved in a storyline with then-"NXT" Women's Champion Becky Lynch that saw both gunning for Lynch's title; Nox had already come up short in her match with Lynch the previous week on "Raw," but Valkyria, after defeating Nox, was able to successfully dethrone Lynch one week later during the "NXT" Halloween Havoc special.