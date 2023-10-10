Becky Lynch Successfully Defends NXT Women's Title In Long-Awaited Match On WWE Raw

Tegan Nox had to endure several delays after earning the opportunity to face Becky Lynch for the "NXT" Women's Championship. The good news is, the match finally took place on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw." The bad news is that her patience was all for naught, as Lynch retained despite a good showing from the challenger, who ultimately tapped out to Lynch's Dis-Arm-Her.

Nox was originally slated to accept Lynch's open challenge for the title on the September 18th episode of "Raw" before creative changes nixed things that night. The following week, she earned the shot after all, defeating Natalya in a number one contender's match. And while the challenge was supposed to go down last week, Lynch couldn't get medically cleared following her Extreme Rules match against Tiffany Stratton at "NXT No Mercy." Monday night, in a highly competitive match, Nox managed several near falls but ceded in the end as the title reign for "The Man" roars on, at least until "Halloween Havoc," when she'll face her next challenger in "NXT's" Lyra Valkiria.

But it isn't all bad news for Nox, who has seen significant time on TV of late, and it doesn't appear as though that will be disappearing anytime soon. In a backstage segment following the match, her interactions with Natalya continued as part of a segment also featuring Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, that culminated in a match between Niven and Natalya announced for next week.