Seth Rollins Secures Narrow Victory Over Sami Zayn To Retain World Title On WWE Raw

In a match that was announced to open Monday night's episode of "WWE Raw," Seth Rollins successfully retained his WWE World Heavyweight Championship over Sami Zayn by the slimmest of margins, turning a Boston Crab into a flash pin to earn the victory. The finish to the match looked to favor Zayn, who hit a Blue Thunder Bomb and an Exploder in succession before attempting the Boston Crab, but Rollins snuck away with the win thanks to the crafty reversal.

Rollins opened the show stating that he had two people to thank following his title defense at Crown Jewel: his opponent at that event, Drew McIntyre, for bringing out the best in him, and Zayn, for preventing Damian Priest's Money In the Bank cash-in attempt. The latter "thank you" was done in person, in the ring, and for his efforts, Rollins offered Zayn a championship opportunity. Initially hesitant, citing Rollins not being at 100% health-wise, Zayn ultimately came around and accepted the match, as Rollins reminded him that veterans like them aren't ever at 100%.

The match was Rollins' seventh consecutive defense of the World Heavyweight Championship, but the first to take place on television since June. It was also the first televised singles match between Zayn and Rollins in more than four years.