Ricochet Injury Update After WWE Raw Intercontinental Title #1 Contender's Match

GUNTHER has now held the WWE Intercontinental Championship for well over 500 days, having first won the title from Ricochet back in June 2022. Last night's "WWE Raw" included a four-way to determine the next contender for GUNTHER, and the lineup featured the former champion Ricochet, as well as The Miz, Bronson Reed, and Ivar of the Viking Raiders. Like much of last night's show, there was plenty of action and excitement. However, not all was well coming out of the match, with Ricochet reportedly hurt.

Today's "Wrestling Observer Radio" had hosts Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussing the situation. Alvarez stated that Ricochet was in WWE's concussion protocol, meaning he must get cleared by a doctor before being able to return to the ring. Depending on the severity of his injury, that could take days, weeks, or possibly even months.

One spot relatively early on saw Ricochet slam his head onto the mat and, according to Alvarez, it was immediately clear that Ricochet should have been pulled from the match and checked out for a concussion. However, the high-flying WWE star finished out the match.

"I've seen a million Ricochet matches, and he does not miss stuff, and he is not slow," Alvarez said. "From that point forward, for a good three [or] four minutes, he's slow and everything is not Ricochet-level. And it was clear this guy was messed up but they let him work the entire match."

Both hosts agreed that Ricochet's condition had seemed to improve after the commercial break, with the wrestler likely having a minute or two to recover. There was some confusion at the end of the bout, with Ricochet kicking out while the ref still counted to three, but it's not yet clear if that was a planned angle or a mistake on someone's part.

