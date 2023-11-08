Booker T Says He Heard Top WWE Star Had A 'Bad Attitude'

LA Knight is one of the top stars in WWE right now, fresh from headlining Crown Jewel against Roman Reigns and being one of the top merchandise sellers in the entire company. However, in the past, it has been reported he can rub people the wrong way, and is bad at backstage politics, which is something that Booker T is aware of.

"I've heard guys say, 'LA Knight he's got a bad attitude. I don't know about this guy, he's got a bad attitude,'" he said on "The Hall Of Fame." "My thing is this, I've never really cared about getting heat with the boys as long as the boss liked everything that was going on. If the boss liked it, I was cool." Despite what the two-time WWE Hall Of Famer has heard regarding Knight's attitude, his personal experience tells him Knight isn't a bad person, with Booker claiming he is able to smell a rat. However, regardless of what is happening backstage, Knight appears to be winning management over, which has led him to the current spot he finds himself in on the card.

"For him to make it to that main event slot at that show, it just tells me he's doing the right things, don't sway from the mission," Booker said. "It's not about your wrestling, I've said that many, many times, even though he goes out and he does a good job in the middle of the ring. It's about his performance."



