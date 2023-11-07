WWE's Road Dogg Celebrates Sobriety Milestone

While it's often said that this aspect of the industry has changed in recent years, for various reasons, professional wrestling was long known as a hotbed of alcohol and drug abuse. Some of today's older wrestlers can tell stories of their journey away from drug and alcohol addiction into sobriety, and that includes WWE Hall of Famer Brian "Road Dogg" James, who posted on X today celebrating a big milestone.

"Today marks 13 years that I've been clean of drugs and alcohol," James wrote. "My life is 100% better! I've learned to look inward and make course corrections/improvements as I go. I ain't perfect, but HE is. I'll continue to listen to that still, small voice! Thank you, God!"

Some of James' co-workers and fellow wrestlers from around the industry also chimed in to share their encouragement and kind words. That includes WWE ring announcer Samatha Irvin, former NWA star Tyrus, and independent wrestler Vinny Pacifico.

James has been vocal about his past struggles with drugs and alcohol before. The former D-Generation X member once revealed he had to give up on his position as the head writer of "WWE SmackDown," as the stress of the job was pushing him toward a potential relapse.

Former wrestler Shannon Moore also credits James with helping him with his own substance abuse struggles, with Moore stating that the WWE producer saved his life. When Moore hit rock bottom, he reached out to James, whom he knew had been there before. The conversation changed the course of Moore's life, and he believes he wouldn't be here today without it.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).