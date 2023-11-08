Why Bully Ray Says WWE's Charlotte Flair Benefits The Most With Dad Ric Flair In AEW

When Charlotte Flair debuted in WWE, the fact that she was the daughter of "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair was almost the entirety of the second-generation star's character. Now that Flair has debuted in AEW, the question on many people's minds is what will happen to Charlotte? On the latest "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray was optimistic about her chances.

"You know who this actually benefits?" Bully asked. "Charlotte [Flair]. Daddy's shadow's not around right now for the next few years." Bully notes that Charlotte and Ric hadn't been a side-by-side pairing in many years, but the ghost of his accomplishments has hounded the second-generation star as she makes a name for herself in the company. Flair's accomplishments and cache could be in jeopardy should WWE cut Flair's stature down to size in the wake of his departure.

"The WWE's gonna go, 'We stood by you. We never put anyone else in a position to break your record, but now you've decided to take your talents elsewhere," Bully explained. "To a company that has created a little bit of a problem for the WWE, now maybe one of our guys needs to become the GOAT of all GOATS and the most decorated world champion of all time."

Bully noted that John Cena is just one world title reign away from breaking Flair's 16-world title record and dethroning Flair as the GOAT, which could trickle down to Charlotte. If WWE decides to decentralize Flair's role in wrestling history, it would mean that Charlotte's accomplishments would be forced to stand on their own.

While accusations of nepotism have been levied at the former WWE Women's Champion, Charlotte has earned the respect of many of her peers and management. WWE producer Molly Holly gushed about how great she believes Charlotte to be, and even her heated rival Bayley had to give Charlotte her flowers, saying that her match with Damage CTRL compatriot IYO SKY stole the show during a recent tour of Europe.