WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Reacts To NWA Cocaine Spot

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has commented on the controversial "cocaine spot" that happened on the NWA pay-per-view, Samhain, recently, and stated that he would have never put the angle in a show.

On his "Hall of Fame" podcast, the two-time Hall of Famer said it's tough to be a wrestling promoter, as they vie to get eyeballs on their product, but wasn't in favor of using drug angles in segments.

"Being a promoter is not easy," said Booker. "Putting on shows is not easy, trying to fit into what's going on now, always talking about, you know, if you don't know how to change with the times, the times pass you by. Everything is like shock TV to them, you know, it's like jumping off something and taking a bump. You know, then the fans going, 'This is awesome.' Everybody's looking for that instant coffee, that one thing that is going to make their show pop, you know, more so than the next show. I just want to let ... just in case CW is listening, we have a small little show called Reality of Wrestling that would love that spot, and we ain't doing no cocaine angles."

Booker later spoke about how he would have "personally" not done an angle like that because he has seen the effects cocaine can have on people. When the Hall of Famer was informed that NWA President Billy Corgan had reportedly green-lit the angle, Booker T suggested that the Smashing Pumpkins singer may have "partook" the drug once or twice.

The segment in question had the PPV's host Father James Mitchell "snort cocaine," which reportedly caused issues with NWA's broadcast deal with the CW Network. Days after the report, WWE announced that they entered a deal with the CW Network to air "WWE NXT" in October 2024.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.