Former WWE Star Harvey Wippleman Says Young Rock Isn't Over Despite NBC Cancellation

Earlier this year, many fans were left disappointed when NBC canceled "Young Rock," the sitcom that saw Dwayne Johnson serving as on-screen narrator looking back on his early years in the wrestling business. In a positive update, Harvey Wippleman, who worked as an executive consultant on the show, has floated the possibility of the show returning for a fourth season on another network.

In an interview with "Developmentally Speaking," Wippleman noted that the show's production staff is expected to work on an upcoming season after the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. "It was a great experience [to work on the show], and it's not over yet," Wippleman said. "It's not on NBC anymore, but once the actors' strike resolves, stay tuned. 'Young Rock' will be back. The story ain't over yet."

Speaking on his role as a consultant, Wippleman revealed he advised the writers on storylines surrounding the Memphis Wrestling aspect of the show and also had several Zoom meetings with Ryan Pinkston — the actor portraying Wippleman on 'Young Rock' — to teach him his accent, behaviors, and tendencies. He also praised Chavo Guerrero, the other executive consultant on the show, for expertly training the actors on taking bumps. "The young wrestlers that were portraying other people, he [Chavo] would explain to them what to do," Wippleman revealed.

As for his well-documented friendship with The Rock, Wippleman praised "The Great One" for inviting him to be a part of 'Young Rock' and always looking out for his best interests. "Wonderful person," Wippleman said of The Rock. "I've known him since he was a child. We're very close — I would literally die for him. I mean, he's made my life."