Bully Ray Fantasy Books WWE Bloodline Story After Roman Reigns Loses At WrestleMania

Bully Ray has laid out a blueprint for how he'd get to Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes II at next year's "Showcase of Immortals," assuming that's WWE's plan.

Reigns would have surpassed 1,300 days in his historic title reign by next year's WrestleMania 40, inching closer to Hulk Hogan's 1,474-day stint from the mid-80s. As such, the wrestler who dethrones "The Tribal Chief" would surely be immortalized in WWE history, and Ray believes the script leading to the event needs to be executed to perfection.

On "Busted Open," Ray suggested the possibility of Jey Uso turning on his tag partner Rhodes ahead of 'Mania, and the entire Anoa'i family accompanying Reigns to his title defense in Philadelphia, thereby creating a scenario where he loses face with his family members after his loss. "The entire family — and right in the middle of the ring, Cody Rhodes pins Roman Reigns ... and I'm getting chills," Ray imagined. "And the ultimate loss for Roman is not his championship, it's the respect of his family. And we see all of the elders, and we see Jey and Jimmy and whoever is a part of that family turn their backs on Roman Reigns.

"Could you imagine the entire family standing at the top of the stage, with their backs turned to Roman, and then they separate and make two aisles, and out comes The Rock! This is all fantasy booking, but that would create a picture!"

Ray conceded that although all signs point to Rhodes "finishing the story" next April, Triple H could have a change of heart in due course. "Everything points to Cody winning except the one thing that can always happen in pro wrestling — whoever the final yes and no man is, finally wakes up on the wrong side of the bed and goes, 'We're changing it,'" said Ray.