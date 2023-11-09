Hacksaw Jim Duggan Says Bill Watts Didn't Like This WWE Hall Of Famer

"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan has recalled why promoter Bill Watts didn't like either Sting or the late Ultimate Warrior.

Duggan and Sting were both around during the glory days of WCW in the "Monday Nitro" era and were co-workers even before that in Mid South Wrestling/Universal Wrestling Federation, where Duggan was working as a top babyface and Sting and Ultimate Warrior arrived as the Blade Runners. According to Duggan, that was not a great experience for either Sting or Warrior.

On the latest episode of "Hacksaw Hour," while discussing Sting's impending retirement, Duggan revealed that neither star was able to gain favor with the head of Mid South, Bill Watts, going as far as to say that the "Cowboy" treated both guys poorly.

"Him [Sting] and Helwig came in down there, and Bill Watts didn't like them," Duggan said. "He screwed them over pretty good down there, where they left with a bad taste in their mouths. And then, of course, he went down there in Georgia, and he became a huge star as the neon Sting."

While Warrior headed down to Texas to work for World Class Championship Wrestling, before later breaking out as a star in WWE, Sting eventually wound up in Jim Crockett Promotions/WCW, after the promotion bought UWF following Watts running into financial peril. Things would work out far better for Sting from there as he became a household name following his Clash of the Champions match against Ric Flair in 1988, leading to him becoming arguably the biggest star in the history of WCW.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hacksaw Hour" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription