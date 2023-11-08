Jake Roberts Comments On Ric Flair's AEW Arrival, Possibility Of Giving Him A DDT

Ric Flair is now a part of AEW. And while the appearance of "The Nature Boy" caught many by surprise, Jake "The Snake" Roberts wasn't among them. In fact, he knew it was bound to happen sooner or later.

"It's crazy not to, and it fits in with the storyline with Sting and all that — so I'm happy for him," Roberts shared on his podcast, "The Snake Pit."

Roberts reserved judgment on whether Flair being on TV again was good or bad — dependent upon what he might end up doing in the months and years ahead. At least for the time being, it's just being involved with Sting's final road toward retirement at AEW Revolution. But Flair's AEW pact is for multiple years, and Sting will be hanging up his boots early in 2024 — leaving much more time in the tail end of Flair's deal to be more involved.

He's already revealed that he has medical clearance to take bumps in the ring, prompting fan speculation about another match from him — something Roberts is not keen on seeing happen at all. "Oh God no. No way," he emphatically stated on the show. Yet, even as Roberts doesn't want to see Flair competing inside an AEW ring, he did offer that it would be perfect to plant "The Nature Boy" with a DDT at some point.



