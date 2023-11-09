WWE's Road Dogg Reveals Aborted Pitch For Filmed Rehab Stint

It has been 13 years since WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James became clean and sober, who revealed that his journey to rehab was very nearly content for WWE programming.

"They wanted me to go to rehab and film it and document it all because it was at the time that Brett Farve was doing the same thing," James recalled on "Oh You Didn't Know." "So they asked me to do that, and I remember Shane [McMahon] coming to me and asking me and I was so not with it that my thing was, 'Man, you're gonna put that thing on TV? My kids are gonna see that.'"

James said that his excuse was hollow as his kids were seeing his struggle with addiction every day, but he lacked the self-awareness to see that. "They would've loved [to watch me go to rehab] but that's not the perspective I was looking from at that point in my life," said the Hall of Famer.

Road Dogg's sobriety has been his chief focus since he turned his life around in 2010. According to him, he at one point gave up the prestigious job of Head Writer for "WWE SmackDown" as the rigorous production schedule was wearing on the former World Tag Team Champion and pushing him towards a possible relapse. Not only has sobriety helped in his professional life, but also in his personal life, as it gave him the clarity to make amends with various people in his life, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.