Jonathan Coachman Recalls Punishment For Not Traveling To WWE Event In Afghanistan

Jonathan Coachman has recalled an incident during his first spell in WWE, where he was punished by Vince McMahon for not traveling to Afghanistan for a WWE event.

In his recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," the former WWE commentator said that McMahon and WWE weren't happy that he refused to go on a voluntary tour of Afghanistan, which happened just after 9/11. McMahon punished him by having the Undertaker attack him after a WWE show went off the air.

"I should have known that it wasn't just going to end there," said Coachman. "So fast forward a week, and at that time I was out doing commentary, and the show ends and The Undertaker ends the show and he's getting ready to walk up the ramp and the referee comes over, he says — and the music's playing — he's like, 'Go hit Taker from the back, go hit Taker.' I'm like, 'Why would I do that? That makes no sense.' They're like, 'Vince is telling ...' There it is. So he was angry that I told him no and that I went against, you know, god forbid you say no to anybody, especially Vince."

Coachman said the incident still upsets him, and he was angry at the time as he had gone on previous trips to the Middle East and Afghanistan, even wrestling Ric Flair on one occasion. He added that he didn't travel to Afghanistan as his wife had given birth to their baby and he wanted to be by her side.