WWE Alum Jonathan Coachman Recalls Meeting The Rock On Vince McMahon's Birthday

Many of the best backstage interviewers in wrestling share one useful trait: they're keenly aware that their job is to make the wrestlers come across well on TV. Considering that, it's hard to argue against the success of Jonathan Coachman's segments with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson during Coachman's early days with WWE. Appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Coachman recalled his initial reaction to meeting Johnson during the performer's ascent as a wrestling star.

"I'll never forget the first day I met him," Coachman said of Johnson. "August 24, 1999, which just happens to be Vince McMahon's birthday as well."

At the time, Coachman was just starting with the company, and it was still being decided whether or not they were going to use him that day. The broadcaster then saw Johnson enter the room and was immediately struck by his confidence and demeanor.

"I remember ... watching him walk in and thinking, 'This is the coolest human being I've ever seen in my life,'" Coachman continued. "Then getting to work so closely with him for the next two or three years, watching how he treats people, even to this day, is amazing to me."

Whether it's The Rock offering a fan help during times of need, or something as simple as providing basic kindness to the people around him, Johnson has developed a positive reputation over the years. Coachman is just the latest to praise the former WWE star, with even "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns having previously complimented his cousin regarding their first meeting back in the 1990s.

Coachman worked for WWE from 1999 through 2008, and then again from 2016 to 2021. During his conversation with Van Vliet, the former "WWE SmackDown" commentator stated he had no interest in returning to the world of professional wrestling.