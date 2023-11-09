AEW Dynamite Ratings Report 11/8/2023

Viewership for the November 8 episode of "AEW Dynamite" ticked downward, but not by much considering its competition.

According to Wrestlenomics, this week's "Dynamite" garnered an average of 804,000 viewers on TBS, which is down 3% from last week's 832,000. Meanwhile, the show was viewed by 353,000 in the coveted 18 to 49 range, resulting in a 0.27 P18-49 rating, which was down 4% from the week prior.

"Dynamite" went up against the Spurs vs. Knicks NBA game on ESPN, which pulled ahead in the 18-49 demo with 1.65 million viewers in total. The third 2024 Republican presidential debate also aired on Wednesday night as it drew 6.86 million viewers on NBC, while 6.84 million viewers tuned into the Country Music Association Awards on ABC.

This week's show was bookended by MJF's storyline as he opened the show with a successful AEW World Championship defense against Daniel Garcia. Then in the main event, Jay White defeated Mark Briscoe to keep hold of his world title shot at AEW Full Gear. MJF closed the show by attacking Bullet Club Gold before The Devil's masked men attacked The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn backstage.

As of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, the Keith Lee vs. Samoa Joe match for the ROH World Television Championship was the most-viewed video on AEW's official YouTube channel. Garcia vs. MJF was #2, White vs. Briscoe was #3, Swerve Strickland vs. Penta El Zero Mideo was #4, Sting and Darby Allin in tag team action was #5, Red Velvet's in-ring return was #6, and The Gunns' quick tag match and promo was #7.