MJF Successfully Defends AEW World Title Against Daniel Garcia In Dynamite Opener

He might not be in possession of the physical title belt but MJF remains AEW World Champion.

On this Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," MJF successfully defended his title, submitting Daniel Garcia in the show's opening match. Before the match, Garcia promised to go back to his professional wrestler roots, after months as a sports entertainer, but was unable to overcome MJF's attacks on his arm, culminating in a Fujiwara Armbar for the win. After the match, MJF offered his hand in respect but Garcia was stopped from shaking MJF's hand by Matt Menard and Angelo Parker.

MJF is still without the title, which was stolen from him by Jay White, whom MJF will face at AEW Full Gear on November 18 in Inglewood, CA. MJF recently became the longest reigning world champion in the history of the title, after defeating former record holder Kenny Omega on the October 28 "AEW Collision." Wednesday's match was MJF's 9th defense since winning the title at AEW Full Gear 2022.