LA Knight & Grayson Waller Exchange Words On Social Media Heading Into WWE SmackDown

With his loss to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in the rearview mirror, LA Knight has seemingly set his sights on a new foe after former "WWE NXT" star Grayson Waller mocked him on social media.

"Seems LA Knight is in desperate need of the Grayson Waller Rub after Roman ran through him at Crown Jewel," Waller wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Luckily A-Town Down Under is a very handsome team, so maybe he can go back to managing some real stars to keep relevant." Knight, naturally, took offense and posted a video response on Thursday.

"First things first: Who? Talk about relevancy," Knight quipped. "I don't do social media beef."

Knight then revealed he got approval from "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis for Knight and Waller to have a "conversation" on Friday's show.

"If you have enough tingle in your loins to come on down tomorrow, then I will manage to run right through your narrow ass. And that's not an insult, that's just a fact of life," Knight said. "The exact place where you can stick every one of [your] opinions is in your A-Town Down Under. Get off social media, you incel. Yeah."

Knight wasn't the only one who had a disappointing night at Crown Jewel on November 4, as Waller hosted Saudi Arabian actor and comedian Ibrahim Al Hajjaj, who took him out with the help of The Miz. Al Hajjaj kicked Waller before Miz hit him with a Skull Crushing Finale, and finally Al Hajjaj delivered a People's Elbow. Al Hajjaj then declared himself a fan of "MizTV" as opposed to "The Grayson Waller Effect."