Bully Ray Speculates On WWE's Plans For Roman Reigns' Title Run

WWE has begun to fudge the numbers or un-fudge the numbers depending on one's perspective, in regard to Bob Backlund's reign with the WWE Championship from 1978 to 1983. They've begun to recognize Antonio Inoki's 1979 win over Backlund, splitting his reign and taking him out of the top three longest-reigning champions. "Busted Open Radio" host Bully Ray began to ask questions about this new company line and has since doubled down on his belief that WWE is getting ready to bring Roman Reigns into the company's holy trinity of longest-reigning champions.

"What WWE is trying to do, by recognizing [Antonio Inoki's WWE Championship win in 1979] is, 'Hey, we've gone back in our archives and upon doing so, we realize that Backlund's championship run was broken one night in Japan by Antonio Inoki,' thus making it a little easier for Roman to creep up on [Hulk] Hogan and Bruno [Sammartino]," Bully explained.

Corey Graves was the first announcer to mention Inoki's win, but Michael Cole has also left Backlund out of the conversation of longest-reigning champions. Bully believes that is no coincidence.

"It's very hard for me to buy into Michael Cole making a mistake. He's a human being, it could've happened. But Michael Cole does so much research ... he doesn't make mistakes," he said. "The WWE doesn't make those kinds of mistakes when they are trying to paint a picture of what they want you to believe. There's a 1% chance that Michael Cole made a mistake."