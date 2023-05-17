Tommy Dreamer Thinks Roman Reigns Should Surpass Hulk Hogan's Four-Year Title Reign

Four men hold the top five longest WWE Championship reigns in WWE's 60-year history: Pedro Morales, Bob Backlund, Hulk Hogan, and Bruno Sammartino (who is on the list twice). However, Roman Reigns is nipping at the heels of these legends with his current Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign. He is currently sitting at the sixth spot with 989 days and counting. And if Tommy Dreamer had any say in it, the "Head of the Table" would hold onto his title until he breaks through to the top three.

On the latest edition of "Busted Open Radio," the ECW legend shared that he would like to see the "Tribal Chief" topple Hogan's 1474-day title reign by holding onto his championship until well after Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. If he accomplishes this remarkable feat, this would also put Reigns above Morales' 1027-day run and Sammartino's 1237-day second reign as champion.

While this topic has been very controversial among fans and analysts alike, Dreamer argues that more potential storylines arise as the dominant champion gets closer to these milestones. On top of the current situation involving Solo Sikoa and the Usos, Reigns could call out Hogan and invite the prolific superstar to watch as he beats his record. Then, the Hulkster could enlist a protege to stop that from happening. Together with Paul Heyman, who the "Innovator of Violence" calls "the best mouthpiece to get something over," there are plenty of pieces in play to keep the story going.

And when Reigns' historic run is over, Dreamer says that either Sikoa or Cody Rhodes could be the only people that could dethrone the champion. "Why do we love Cody Rhodes more [after losing at Wrestlemania]?" asked the veteran. "Because he got screwed over [and] he's got a bigger obstacle in his way."