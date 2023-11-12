Former WWE Star Mandy Rose Gets Candid About Trying Too Hard

Mandy Rose spent a total of seven years in WWE, with several of those on the main roster, and she has reflected on her time on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." During a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Rose was asked by co-host Bully Ray what she thought changed towards the end of her stint on the two shows.

"There was a meeting with Vince, I remember, I will say," Rose recalled. "There was a meeting and he had told me that he loves my character and what I'm doing and all, but just be more me. I remember that was like the one thing. I felt like there was a part of me where I was maybe trying too hard to be that sexy character in a way."

While Rose thought that creative having no plans for her was among the things that could've factored into the change in her position on the card, she felt her portrayal of the character was at least in some way responsible for such.

"To me, I was actually really confused about it at first because when I had that conversation with Vince, obviously I needed to take that and listen to him. He's –- you know this –- the guy to listen to."

Rose made a conscious effort to portray a character more authentic to her true self when she made her return to "NXT" in July 2021. Shortly after that, she formed Toxic Attraction with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne and held the "NXT" Women's Championship after she had dethroned Raquel Rodriguez up until her release in December 2022.

