Why Eric Bischoff Doesn't Think LA Knight Will Lose Momentum After WWE Crown Jewel Loss

LA Knight's title shot at WWE Crown Jewel didn't exactly pan out as "The Mega-star" would have liked. But Eric Bischoff's assessment of the situation is that Knight will be okay, and the defeat shouldn't affect his standing with the WWE Universe.

"I don't think it's going to stall his momentum. If anything, it's going to make his fanbase want it even more," Bischoff said on his "83 Weeks" podcast. "That's what you hope for, you want the fans to want it more than LA Knight wants it. You want the fans to want it more than the company wants it. You want the fans to become undeniable in their desire to see LA Knight to advance."

In a weird way, Bischoff believes the loss to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is going to help him moving forward. His rise to the top has been rapid over the past year — from his ill-suited Maximum Male Models introduction to the main roster to being in the main event picture. Bischoff doesn't see that being curbed due to one defeat.

"I don't think it's going to be very difficult at all for LA Knight to pick up right where he left off, I really don't," Bischoff added.

