WWE Is Making A Mistake With LA Knight At Crown Jewel

There definitely is something to the comparisons between Knight and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin — at least in terms of how their rises in WWE have come together. Austin was saddled with the D.O.A. gimmick of "The Ringmaster" on his arrival; Knight experienced something similar as Max Dupri. But once both were able to find their footings in developing personas that fit better for them, they took off.

But Austin wasn't immediately thrust into the title picture, going head-to-head with the champ. Yes, there were injuries that came into play, but "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was slow-played for the fan base as they became more and more invested in what he was doing. They wanted to see more of that S.O.B. wreaking havoc on WWE television, marching to the beat of his own drum, playing by his own set of rules, and refusing to conform even in the slightest to what might have been expected of him. And WWE took its time in making the most of that, so that when Austin finally ascended to the position of WWE Champion, it was because there was nowhere else for him to go. His time had finally come. And he was not only the hottest thing in wrestling at the time — but arguably in the history of the business.

Knight has not been afforded the same benefits of patience. His match at Crown Jewel feels like an instant gratification approach to get while the getting's good because no one knows if this will last. You'd be hard-pressed to name any meaningful feuds, rivalries, or programs that Knight has been involved in along the way to make this moment as meaningful as it could be. And while I'd be the first to admit that I personally don't quite get his appeal, it's impossible to look at all those fans chanting loudly along with him and say they're wrong about what they like. But that also seems to be all there is to him right now — surface-level excitement.