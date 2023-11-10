Photos: Kota Ibushi Reveals Injury He Received Training For AEW Dynamite Street Fight

Next week on "AEW Dynamite," former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi is scheduled to team up with Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Paul Wight in a Street Fight against members of The Don Callis Family, including Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs. While it looks as though he'll still take part in the match, it seems Ibushi won't be at 100%. The wrestler took to X to reveal that he fractured the back of his hand during training, but it is expected to heal without trouble (translation via Fightful).

Over the last few years, Ibushi has dealt with numerous injuries, including a shoulder injury that kept him out of action from October 2021 until March of this year. Since making his return to the ring, Ibushi has suffered several more setbacks, including another injury to his shoulder while training for his return match.

Provided he is cleared to compete in the match, it will be Ibushi's fourth in-ring appearance for AEW. The former NJPW star first wrestled in the company's annual Blood & Guts match in July before teaming up with Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW All In the following month. The trio was defeated at the event by Takeshita and Bullet Club Gold, with the assistance of Callis. More than two months later, Ibushi and Omega still find themselves at odds with Callis and his allies.

The upcoming "Dynamite" match has a video game sponsorship from Sega, with the bout meant to promote the company's recently launched game titled "Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name." The game is a spin-off of the "Yakuza" game series, which has previously included the likes of Kazuchika Okada, Keiji Mutoh, and Omega himself.