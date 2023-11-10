John Cena Undergoes Successful Surgery Following Conclusion Of Latest WWE Run

Two days after the end of the SAG-AFTRA strikes and less than a week after WWE Crown Jewel 2023, John Cena took to X to announce that he has undergone successful surgery on one arm and will soon be getting surgery again on the other. The specific nature of the injuries, or when and how they occurred, is unknown.

"Thank you [orthopaedic surgeon] Jeff Dugas and your entire team in Birmingham!" Cena wrote. "One arm fixed, clean & headed for therapy ... one arm left to go! Thank you again and see you ASAP for the next one!"

Thank you @JeffDugasMD and your entire team in Birmingham! One arm fixed, clean & headed for therapy ... one arm left to go! Thank you again and see you ASAP for the next one!! — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 10, 2023

Cena competed against Solo Sikoa during Crown Jewel in Riyadh, the latest in a string of singles losses since 2018. The latest run from the often-touted "Greatest of All-Time" was a gift from the blue for WWE, as with Hollywood on hold, Cena was able to dedicate his attention to feuding with The Bloodline. He competed in a handful of matches, his longest run of consecutive performances in any year since 2021 —he teamed with Seth Rollins against Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser at Superstar Spectacle in India, and with LA Knight against Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane prior to his singles bout with Sikoa at Crown Jewel, in addition to four post-show "WWE SmackDown" dark matches. After Fastlane, however, he said openly that he would only be back in wrestling until the strikes ended, and Sikoa's Crown Jewel win, followed by repeated Samoan Spikes to Cena's throat, seemed designed to write him back out of WWE storylines. While the details remain unclear, it seems very possible that the post-match angle was a result of Cena needing surgery, given that the strikes didn't end until days later.