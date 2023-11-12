Dax Harwood Cites 3 AEW Performers As Favorite Young Talent

What young performers are on AEW star and one-half of FTR, Dax Harwood's favorites list? The topic was brought up after a fan asked on X (previously known as Twitter) which current young talent he likes to watch in AEW.

"Lots. Daniel Garcia & Renegade Twins stand out," Harwood wrote.

It was on the November 8 episode of "AEW Dynamite," when Garcia got his first AEW World Title shot. Though he wasn't successful, he put up a good fight against AEW World Champion MJF. He also won the crowd over with his dancing moves. Garcia is a former ROH Pure Champion. So far in his AEW run, he's been in one of the company's biggest stables — The Jericho Appreciation Society. Outside of AEW, Garcia has been the PWG World Champion since May 2022.

The Renegade Twins — Charlette and Robyn — have recently made their marks on Ring of Honor's weekly show, "ROH on HonorClub." Their last match was on the November 10 taped episode of "ROH on HonorClub," where Leyla Hirsch and Rachael Ellering defeated them. Their last televised AEW match was on the February 1 episode of "AEW Rampage," where they were in a match with two former AEW Women's Champions — Saraya and Toni Storm. The Renegade Twins began their in-ring careers in 2020. Robyn and Charlette are also former NWA World Women's Tag Team Champions.

One young talent, Austin Gunn, didn't seem too happy with Harwood's tweet, responding with the rolling eyes emoji. The Gunns and FTR have a history that involves the AEW Tag Titles. Their last match against each other was at AEW All Out in September, where Austin, his brother Colten, Jay White, and Juice Robinson defeated FTR and The Young Bucks.