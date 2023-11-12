Swerve Strickland Set To Face Adam Page In A Texas Death Match At AEW Full Gear

During this week's episode of "AEW Collision," "Hangman" Adam Page revealed that he wants to have a Texas Death Match with Swerve Strickland at AEW Full Gear. Later on in the program, it was confirmed that the match was official.

Page's feud with Strickland can be traced back to AEW WrestleDream in October, with the latter winning the match by using Prince Nana's crown. The feud got intense on the October 25 episode of "AEW Dynamite," as Strickland and Nana broke into Page's house and went up to his son's baby crib.

The feud got personal, and now Page wants to get his revenge by using a match that he's been in before a total of three times. Page's first Texas Death Match was against Lance Archer on the February 9, 2022, episode of "Dynamite," where he successfully defended his then-AEW World Title. He did the same thing in April 2022 on "AEW Rampage" against Adam Cole. His last Texas Death match was at the AEW Revolution in March, where he defeated Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley.

Other matches set for Full Gear, which is November 18, include MJF defending the AEW World Title against Jay White, Orange Cassidy defending his AEW International Title against Moxley, and Hikaru Shida putting up her AEW Women's Title against "Timeless" Toni Storm. Also, Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland will team up to face TNT Champion Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus, while Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho will face the Young Bucks.