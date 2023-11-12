AEW World Tag Team Titles To Be Defended In A Four Team Match At Full Gear

A four-way match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship has been made official for AEW Full Gear on November 18.

During the November 11 episode of "AEW Collision," it was revealed that Ricky Starks and Big Bill will be tasked with defending their tag team gold against three teams in less than a week. Their challengers include former champions FTR, House of Black's Malakai Black and Brody King, and La Facción Ingobernable's Rush and Dralistico.

All four teams have crossed paths recently on "Collision" after Starks and Bill dethroned FTR on October 7. Two weeks later, Starks and Bill successfully defended against Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta before a big brawl broke out involving several teams. The following week, Starks defeated Dax Harwood in a singles bout prior to House of Black and LFI duking it out in the aftermath.

The November 4 "Collision" was then headlined by FTR and LFI joining forces to pick up an eight-man tag team win over Starks, Bill, and Gates of Agony. After that bout, though, another brawl took place involving House of Black and Blackpool Combat Club. LFI picked up an impressive victory over The Workhorsemen on November 11 moments before House of Black laid out the challenge for a title shot at Full Gear.

By the end of the night, Lexy Nair informed Starks and Bill that it wouldn't just be House of Black challenging them in Los Angeles — FTR and LFI will also be involved. This will mark the second four-way AEW World Tag Team title match this year following the four-way bout won by The Gunns at AEW Revolution in March.