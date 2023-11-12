Chris Jericho Teases Dream Match With AEW Star In Japan

Chris Jericho traveled to Japan this weekend to face Konosuke Takeshita at DDT Pro-Wrestling's Ultimate Party event. However, the AEW star hopes to return to the Land of the Rising Sun again soon, as he has his sights on a match with Kota Ibushi.

During the post-show press conference, Jericho discussed his ambition to face the AEW star. That said, he also hopes to collide with Ibushi on the grand stage, as opposed to one a random episode of one of AEW's weekly television shows.

"I still think there's a Jericho-Ibushi match that we could have in Japan... And I think the biggest Japanese wrestler never faced is [Minoru] Suzuki. I know he wants to do it, and I want to do it. And I don't want to do it... once again, he's a lot like my thoughts on Takeshita. I don't want to have a match just on a random [AEW] Dynamite I want to have a big main event match in Ryogoku, in the Tokyo Dome, somewhere big, and I want to do it in Japan."

It remains to be seen if Jericho and Ibushi will lock up. However, the AEW stars are no strangers to working together after teaming up with Kenny Omega to face The Don Callis Family at AEW WrestleDream. Meanwhile, on this week's "Dynamite," Jericho will team with Paul Wight, Omega, and Ibushi to face the aforementioned heel faction in a Street Fight.

