Lance Anoa'i Reveals If WWE Has Reached Out To Him

Last month, former MLW Tag Team Champion Lance Anoa'i confirmed that he had been granted his release from Major League Wrestling. During a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, Anoa'i addressed some of the speculation regarding his future in wrestling, including the possibility of joining WWE alongside his family members in The Bloodline.

"[There's been] no discussion at all, nothing at all," Anoa'i said. "I haven't heard from [WWE]. Like I said, I talk to my cousins every day. I don't know if they got something brewing that I don't know about, but I just got to keep preparing myself and be ready for when that time comes, and I'm ready to go."

While there may not be any contact from WWE right now, Anoa'i asserts that WWE's "NXT" brand should bring in another member of the Samoan dynasty in the wake of Solo Sikoa's call-up to the main roster last year. Anoa'i also expressed his hope for WWE to book his dream match one day, pitting various members of the Samoan dynasty against each other.

"We need Jimmy [Uso], Solo [Sikoa], and Roman [Reigns], versus me, Jacob [Fatu], and Jey Uso. There's my dream match," Anoa'i said. As Anoa'i's hypothetical contest alluded to, The Bloodline faction has recently seen some fractures, with Jey Uso visibly separating himself from Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Roman Reigns on "WWE SmackDown." Backed by his motivation to distance himself from his family, Jey was traded to the "Raw" brand, notably aligning himself with Cody Rhodes. Should WWE consider a formal match between The Bloodline though, Lance Anoa'i believes he and Jacob Fatu would be fitting candidates to balance out Jey's side.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit WrestlingNewsCo and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.